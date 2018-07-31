New Equipment Checkout System

Now faculty can reserve equipment for checkout online! Any faculty member will be able to view all our equipment, availability, and reservations themselves online. After reserving it, you can simply come to the Ed Tech Center at LIB 375 and pick up your items. But that’s not all! We in the Ed Tech Center are happy to help you get started using any of this equipment – so whether you’re an old hat at recording your classes or need some advice, we’re here to make sure you have everything you need to do it.

You can check out our catalog of equipment here. Keep in mind, there may be more stuff — just be sure to select a category at the top of the page.