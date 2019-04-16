Canvas Maker Lab Page

Howdy makers!

Every now and then an instructor wants to put information in their Canvas Course about the Maker Lab. I figured since I work in both the lab AND with Canvas, I would just make things a bit easier for you. Now you can find a ready-made page you can import directly into your class that has information about the Maker Lab including equipment, pictures, a video, and (of course) links to more info!

Just head to the Canvas Commons and type ‘jccc maker’ in the search bar and – viola! Fresh page in your course. You can change it up as needed for your course or just put it in there so students can find it. And it’s only a single page. So it won’t bloat your course with unnecessary info.

And if you don’t know what the Maker Lab is or how it will help your class? Check out our website here.