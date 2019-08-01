Professional Development Days Fall 2019

The schedule for Fall 2019 Professional Development Days (PDD) is now available! Check the calendar link often for any updates and room changes. Sessions are organized around different topic tracks, which can be sorted on the calendar: Teaching & Learning, Student Success, Employee Success, Technology Training, 50th Anniversary, and Campus & Safety. Registrations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

If you have any questions about the PDD schedule or registering, please contact Elaine Sinn at ext. 3655 in the office of Faculty Development.