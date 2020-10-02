Tip! Canvas Assignment Upload File Types

Canvas assignments (if they aren’t also discussions or quizzes) can act as “drop boxes” for content which originates outside of Canvas. This kind of assignment as its “Submission Type” field set to “Online”. But the “Submission Type” field has additional options if it’s set to “Online” These additional options determine what kind of content can be “dropped” into the box.

Probably the most common option professors provide students is the “File Uploads” option, which includes the additional option for the professor to “Restrict Upload File Types”. But the field for designating which file types are allowed is an open text field, which means a professor has to provide a list of types which list is formatted so that Canvas can interpret it.