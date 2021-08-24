Tip! – Canvas Rosters and Course Calendar

Canvas Course Rosters

Please review your student course rosters in both Canvas and the My JCCC portal. The My JCCC list is the most accurate and will be used for attendance reporting for your course.

Please reach out to the Technical Support Center techsupport@jccc.edu to report any discrepancies between your official My JCCC course roster and Canvas.

Canvas Course Events and Calendar

If you have completed a course copy from a past semester your course materials may have also copied past calendar dates from Zoom meetings. These calendar dates might appear in the Syllabus tool and cause confusion for your students. It is important to delete these old events that may also include links to old Zoom meetings. Contact the Ed Tech Center edtech@jccc.edu for assistance.