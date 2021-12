Tip! – New Quizzes are Coming!

The Online Learning Advisory Council (OLAC) at the December meeting approved the timeline for moving forward with Canvas New Quizzes. The first step will be to turn on the New Quizzes option for all Canvas Courses beginning Wednesday December 15th.

Canvas New Quizzes Training and Resources

Ed Tech New Quizzes Training Sessions

Canvas New Quizzes Basics – Wednesday December 15, 2021 – 2:00 p.m.

Register – https://jccc.libcal.com/event/8590500

Canvas New Quizzes Basics – Thursday December 16, 2021 – 10:00 a.m.

Register – https://jccc.libcal.com/event/8590501

JCCC New Quizzes Timeline – More Information