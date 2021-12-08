This Class is Being Recorded

When joining a meeting that is already being recorded or the host begins recording, participants are asked to provide consent to being recorded. JCCC has enabled this notification to inform any students or community members of their presence captured during a Zoom recording.

Note: Your microphone will be muted and your video will be off if you join a meeting with recording or live streaming already in progress. Once you provide consent, your microphone and video settings will revert back to the default for that meeting.

For most devices, when prompted to provide consent, do one of the following:

Click Continue to consent to be recorded.

to consent to be recorded. Click Leave Meeting to opt out and exit the meeting.

Also a reminder to instructors using any recordings for instructional purposes to follow all FERPA guidelines. Online Teaching and FERPA