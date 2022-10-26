Canvas – New Quizzes – Conversation

Instructure and the Canvas Quizzes team have been planning the timeline to sunset Classic Quizzes. They have removed that deadline as of October 26, 2022.

Below are some links to various conversations about this move to New Quizzes. You might be requested to login to these communities to comment. I would encourage any JCCC faculty to raise any concerns or post a question if you want.

Features they are still working on: (you might want to comment)

Migrating Test Banks to New Quizzes

Migrating Classic Quizzes Test Banks to New Quizzes

Rich Content Editor for all Question types in New Quizzes

New Quizzes – Needs Rich Content Editor for All Question types

For more information about the Canvas Community contact Ed Lovitt elovitt@jccc.edu