Tip! – Ed Tech Zoom Room – Get Help Right Now

Just want to let anyone out there who maybe doesn’t know that we have an open Zoom Room for any faculty or staff member that needs on-demand assistance for Canvas, Microsoft, YuJa, Zoom, and Online Accessibility issues (or for whatever else you think we could help with). Feel free to pop in Monday thru Friday from 9 to 5 in the event you deleted your quiz. Or your class! If we can’t help you – NO ONE CAN. Just kidding. We’ll figure out who you need to talk to who can.

Just click here or click on the slider on the Home Page. OR open Zoom and type ‘jcccedtech’.