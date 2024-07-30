Tip! – Sending an Email to a MS Team

Email lists are a massive pain in the neck to create and keep up to date, but if you have a Team that you already have that you want to send an email to, then you can quickly send an email to the whole group. If you’ve played with Channel emails, you’ll notice that it just goes to the Posts inside Teams, but enabling this setting will send an email to the whole group and have it land in their personal inbox instead of just posting to the channel. Beware, though, members can turn off these emails and ignore you completely, so be sparing with what you send to the whole group. Here’s a little tutorial on how to manage those. Note that only the OWNER of a Team can make this happen, so also be aware of who are owners and who are members.

Here is a PDF of the tutorial if you prefer that.