Tip! – Removing Respondus Lockdown Browser

You may or may not have heard that we are no longer using Respondus for our proctoring needs. We are contracting with YuJa starting in August 2024 and Respondus is officially not being used. As a result, all past courses which used the Respondus Lockdown Browser will be affected by this change.

If you used the Lockdown Browser in the past, you will know that your quizzes migrate over already slated to work with Respondus. You will have to manually disconnect each quiz you used it with for them to work. Students will not be able to take a quiz/exam that is still connected to Respondus.

Here is a short video on how to disconnect your quizzes from the Lockdown Browser. Information about how to connect to the new YuJa Proctoring system will be forthcoming.