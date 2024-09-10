McGraw-Hill Connect Publisher Integration – Support Tools and Best Practices

Learn how to organize assignments, sync with Canvas (LMS), access instructor resources, reuse your Connect Course with Canvas and more!

McGraw-Hill Connect Instructor Basics

Sync Your Connect Section with Canvas – Initial Pairing

Reuse Your Connect Course with Canvas (Semester to Semester Copy)

McGraw-Hill Connect New Instructor Experience (Updated interface)

McGraw-Hill Connect Instructor Resources

If you need further assistance please contact Jeff Kosko, Phone: x3669 jkosko@jccc.edu in LIB 375A,  Educational Technology Center

 

