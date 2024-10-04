Tip! – Stay Current on Canvas Updates

Every month Instructure Canvas provides a listing of product updates that are located on the Canvas JCCC Assistance Menu. Some of these are automatically enabled while others require institutional approval.

Here are some coming feature updates for Fall 2024 and beyond:

Instructure Fall 2024 New and Next Product Updates Video (58 min)

Resource Roundup Outline of New Features

Canvas Release Notes

Canvas Feature Roadmap

Discussion Checkpoints Preview Video FAQ Launch delayed until Q4

Enhanced Rubrics Phase 1 and 2