Tip! – Zoom Room Access Has Changed

Hello everyone. I know many of you have been trying to get into the Ed Tech Zoom Room lately and found it closed, so I’m here to tell you it’s okay. We’re still here. The thing is, now that we have Zoom phones, you can still meet with us anytime you want – all you have to do is call the department phone. From Zoom, dial 3842 OR type EdTech in the Search box. If we can’t answer your question on the phone, or you just want to see us, we can convert the call to a meeting anytime.

On the other hand, if you KNOW we need to see your screen, or see your face, you can invite any of us directly to a meeting. You can find us by typing in our name in the Zoom search bar and hovering over the contact. Then, select the phone or camera icon.

You can also find some more detailed instructions on this page.

Hope to hear from you soon!