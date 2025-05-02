Canvas Updates – May 2025

Two new useful features (Smart Search and Discussion Summaries) are available now on our Beta Server and will be enabled by May 23rd on our Production Canvas Server.

1. Smart Search

Leveraging semantic algorithms and AI, the new Smart Search feature understands the context of queries, providing more accurate and relevant results without the need for traditional Boolean operators or other search tools. This approach is an improvement over traditional keyword-based searches, and will enable users to swiftly and efficiently navigate the vast array of educational resources available on Canvas. The Search feature is querying the following four items within a course: content pages, announcements, discussion prompts and assignment descriptions. It can be used by students and faculty. It can be used alongside other search tools.

2. Discussion Summaries

Discussion Summaries were built specifically to save teachers time through providing generative AI summaries of key points, questions, and ideas within a discussion thread. This feature is not available or intended for the student role at this time.

Updates on Major Canvas Features Coming Soon

Discussion Checkpoints

This is fully functional on our Beta Server.

This feature has been delayed previously but could be generally released by June 2025.

Block Editor

This is functional on our Beta Server. Estimated release by Q4 2025.

AI-powered Language Translations in Discussions and Inbox

This is functional on our Beta Server. Estimated release by Q3 2025.

(NOTE: Some of the new features above need to be enabled under Settings, Feature Options.) How to enable Canvas Feature Options

Accessibility Updates

Over the coming months, a series of updates will be introduced to enhance Canvas’s accessibility, intuitiveness, and equity, with a focus on improving usability for assistive technology users. These updates will include changes in the following areas:

Enhanced Structural Clarity: Refined semantic markup in the user interface to improve communication of content relationships and hierarchy.

Improved Error Feedback: In the user interface, improved error messages in forms and interactive elements provide clearer and more accessible feedback. Error messages were added to required fields that previously lacked them, while existing error states were updated to follow a consistent pattern. Focused states for missing or incorrect fields ensure a uniform experience for all users, whether using a mouse, keyboard, or screen reader.

Latest Canvas LMS Release Notes

Canvas LMS Future Roadmap 2025-2026

Instructure “New and Next” Recorded Webinar

Instructure Webinar “New and Next – April 2025” of Latest and Coming Features