Canvas Updates – July 2025

A number of new features are available now on our Production Canvas Server.

1. TidyUP

TidyUp can now be enabled in your courses to help you quickly identify unused and duplicate content in your courses and quickly improve your Ally accessibility score. Identifying and deleting extra files, folders, pages, or assignments that are no longer used makes your course easier to manage and more accessible for everyone. More information here.

2. Discussion Checkpoints

Discussion Checkpoints allows you to have multiple due dates for your discussion assignments. After you select graded under Discussion Settings, you have the option to select Assign Graded Checkpoints and fill in points and due dates. More information here. Video: Discussion Checkpoints

3. Smart Search

Leveraging semantic algorithms and AI, the new Smart Search feature understands the context of queries, providing more accurate and relevant results without the need for traditional Boolean operators or other search tools. This approach is an improvement over traditional keyword-based searches, and will enable users to swiftly and efficiently navigate the vast array of educational resources available on Canvas. The Search feature is querying the following four items within a course: content pages, announcements, discussion prompts and assignment descriptions. It can be used by students and faculty. It can be used alongside other search tools.

4. Discussion Summaries

Discussion Summaries were built specifically to save teachers time through providing generative AI summaries of key points, questions, and ideas within a discussion thread. This feature is not available or intended for the student role at this time.

Updates on Major Canvas Features Coming Soon

Block Editor

The Block Editor allows instructors, instructional designers, and other content creators to create well-designed, responsive content without relying on HTML, using a simple and familiar block interface. It will help educators deliver high-quality content to learners, resulting in a more consistent and engaging educational experience. This is functional on our Beta Server. Estimated production release by Q4 2025.

Canvas Portfolio

Canvas will offer two types of portfolios to support both learner-driven and instructor-guided use cases: Showcase Portfolios and Evaluation Portfolios. These tools support storytelling, assessment, and the validation of competencies.

Showcase Portfolios help learners tell their own stories and highlight growth beyond the classroom.

Enable learners to build personalized portfolios organized by theme, experience, or timeline.

Support multiple evidence types, including Canvas submissions, media uploads, and reflections.

Let learners use tags to emphasize competencies and themes, aligning their work with personal or professional goals.

Offer export options as PDF or HTML, and allow bulk downloading of uploaded portfolio files.

Facilitate external sharing through public links or direct publishing to LinkedIn.

Evaluation Portfolios allow instructors to support structured assessment and track learner progress over time.

Portfolios can be generated using one or more Canvas courses as their foundation, with links to key assignments and competencies.

Educators can establish evidence requirements to align expectations and support consistent demonstration of competencies.

Align portfolio evidence with institutional competencies to help learners demonstrate specific skills and knowledge.

Monitor progress with real-time visibility into submission status and portfolio completion.

Streamline grading by using portfolio tasks with Canvas assignments and SpeedGrader.

Review learner reflections and narratives to better understand learning and growth.

Support feedback and iteration with options for revisions and resubmissions.

Estimated production release by Q3 2025.

AI-powered Language Translations in Discussions and Inbox

This is functional on our Beta Server. Estimated production release by Q3 2025.

(NOTE: Some of the new features above need to be enabled under Settings, Feature Options.) How to enable Canvas Feature Options

Redesigned Files Page

This update offers a cleaner, more intuitive interface that simplifies file organization and management. Improvements like pagination, sorting, and streamlined selection tools enhance usability, especially for users working with large file sets.

Estimated production release on July 19, 2025

Accessibility Updates

Over the coming months, a series of updates will be introduced to enhance Canvas’s accessibility, intuitiveness, and equity, with a focus on improving usability for assistive technology users. These updates will include changes in the following areas:

Enhanced Structural Clarity: Refined semantic markup in the user interface to improve communication of content relationships and hierarchy.

Improved Error Feedback: In the user interface, improved error messages in forms and interactive elements provide clearer and more accessible feedback. Error messages were added to required fields that previously lacked them, while existing error states were updated to follow a consistent pattern. Focused states for missing or incorrect fields ensure a uniform experience for all users, whether using a mouse, keyboard, or screen reader.

Latest Canvas LMS Release Notes

Canvas LMS Future Roadmap 2025-2026