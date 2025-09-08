Canvas Smart Search

Leveraging semantic algorithms and AI, the new Smart Search feature understands the context of queries, providing more accurate and relevant results without the need for traditional Boolean operators or other search tools. This approach is an improvement over traditional keyword-based searches, and will enable users to swiftly and efficiently navigate the vast array of educational resources available on Canvas. The Search feature is querying the following four items within a course: content pages, announcements, discussion prompts and assignment descriptions. It can be used by students and faculty. It can be used alongside other search tools.

Search Keywords 1. In the Course Navigation menu, click the Smart Search link [1]. 2. To find an assignment, announcement, discussion, or page, enter a keyword in the Search field [2]. 3. A list of relevant results display. To filter the search results, click the Filters button [3].