Accessibility Bingo!

|
- You must use one course you will be teaching in Spring 2026. Use the Ally Accessibility Report or the Accessibility Checker in Canvas to help you.
- You may count any changes you have made during the Fall 2025 semester and the winter break.
- If you do not have a particular file type (scanned PDFs, PPT, etc.) in your course, you may mark that item as complete.
- Write your initials in the boxes you have completed. A “bingo!” can be up, down, across, or diagonal.
- Bring your card to the celebration during the January PLD week to be entered into a prize raffle. Must be present to win.