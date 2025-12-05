Accessibility Bingo!

You must use one course you will be teaching in Spring 2026. Use the Ally Accessibility Report or the Accessibility Checker in Canvas to help you.

You may count any changes you have made during the Fall 2025 semester and the winter break.

If you do not have a particular file type (scanned PDFs, PPT, etc.) in your course, you may mark that item as complete.

Write your initials in the boxes you have completed. A “bingo!” can be up, down, across, or diagonal.

Bring your card to the celebration during the January PLD week to be entered into a prize raffle. Must be present to win.