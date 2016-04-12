Student Senate passes resolution: Make a difference by registering to vote

Student Senate press release

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

As we enter a new election cycle, JCCC Student Senate encourages you to do your civic duty and vote. Participating in elections gives you the opportunity to not only learn what is going on in your community on a local, state, and national scale, but also gives you a chance to have a say in your future. Below, you will find a list of resources for Missouri and Kansas residents that will help you register to vote and learn about the issues and candidates for upcoming elections. Please note that different states have different registration requirements.

Kansas residents:

Register to vote: https://www.kdor.org/voterregistration/secure/default.aspx

Check your voter registration: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do

Obtain an advance ballot by mail: http://www.kssos.org/forms/elections/AV1.pdf

Kansas voting FAQs: http://www.sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/A_Guide_to_Voting_in_Kansas.pdf

Information on candidates and issues: http://www.smartvoter.org/voter/search.html

Missouri residents: