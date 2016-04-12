Student Senate passes resolution: Make a difference by registering to vote

Student Senate press release
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.
As we enter a new election cycle, JCCC Student Senate encourages you to do your civic duty and vote. Participating in elections gives you the opportunity to not only learn what is going on in your community on a local, state, and national scale, but also gives you a chance to have a say in your future. Below, you will find a list of resources for Missouri and Kansas residents that will help you register to vote and learn about the issues and candidates for upcoming elections. Please note that different states have different registration requirements.
Kansas residents:
- Register to vote: https://www.kdor.org/voterregistration/secure/default.aspx
- Check your voter registration: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do
- Obtain an advance ballot by mail: http://www.kssos.org/forms/elections/AV1.pdf
- Kansas voting FAQs: http://www.sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/A_Guide_to_Voting_in_Kansas.pdf
- Information on candidates and issues: http://www.smartvoter.org/voter/search.html
Missouri residents:
- Register to vote in Missouri: http://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.aspx
- Check your voter registration in Missouri: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/
- Obtain an absentee ballot by mail: http://www.sos.mo.gov/forms/elections/absentee.pdf
- Missouri voting FAQS: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/questions.aspx
- Information on candidates and issues: http://www.smartvoter.org/voter/search.html
It is more important to become an informed voter than an active voter. An uninformed voter can do great damage by voting on feelings or heresay. So vote! Become informed first.