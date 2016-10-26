“Amanda Knox” documentary asks: “Who did it?”

Morgan Lamb

Staff reporter

Studying abroad is an experience many college students speak fondly of — from the culture to the food — but for University of Washington student Amanda Knox, traveling abroad for school was far from the normal experience. Amanda Knox chose Italy to study abroad in, but her Italian education turned to almost four years in prison after twice being convicted for the murder of her roommate.

In 2007 the body of Meredith Kercher, a British exchange student, was found brutally murdered in the flat she shared with Knox. Netflix released the documentary “Amanda Knox” at the end of September, asking viewers to ponder whether or not Knox is the true killer.

Three arrests were made in relation to the murder. Rudy Guede was found guilty of Kercher’s murder but still maintains his innocence and swears that Knox was present the night of the murder. Guede was not available for the documentary because he is serving his sentence in Italian prison.

Knox and her Italian boyfriend were both found guilty of the murder. Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, was sentenced to 25 years. Both served four years after being convicted twice, but were cleared of their charges in 2015.

While the documentary is lengthy, clocking in at over two hours, it includes in-depth interviews, reflections and commentary by Knox and Sollecito. Guiliano Mignini, the lead prosecutor on the case, gives a chilling account of the day he saw Kercher’s body near a bloody handprint and speaks about why he still believes Knox was involved with the murder.

“She started hitting the palms of her hands on her ears as if there was the memory of a noise, a sound, a scream … Meredith’s scream. Undoubtedly, I started to suspect Amanda,” Mignini said in one of the documentary’s interviews.

The release of the documentary comes amid several recent television show specials that reexamine high-profile murder cases. A series revisiting the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, a six-year-old beauty queen in her family’s home recently aired on CBS. The O.J. Simpson case has also been the subject of the recent “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” series. Nearly any viewer of these crime speculation series should find themselves enjoying “Amanda Knox.”