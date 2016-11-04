JCAV-TV Weekly Roundup: Sports Report, behind the scenes at ECAV

Aaron Rhodes

Editor-in-chief

arhodes2@jccc.edu

A new episode of the Cavalier Sports Report was completed by JCAV-TV this week. Host Jonah Snider sat down with women’s basketball coach Ben Conrad. The two discussed last season’s loss to KCKCC and their hopes for the upcoming season.

ECAV Radio station manager Rebecca Crockett took JCAV-TV behind the scenes. Crockett discussed their lineup for the semester and how their shows are put together. Students interested in getting involved with the station are given information on how to do so.