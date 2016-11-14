JCAV-TV Weekly Roundup: Humans vs Zombies, Election Day

Aaron Rhodes

Editor-in-chief

arhodes2@jccc.edu

The college’s annual Humans vs Zombies tournament took place during the week of Halloween. Over 150 students participated this year, with the winning zombie receiving a $25 Visa gift card.

JCAV-TV talked to staff members here at The Campus Ledger about how we lay out the newspaper every month, assign articles and operate each day. Photo Editor Andrew Hartnett gave some insight into his role on staff along with some of his favorite images he’s taken for us.

Video students interviewed several students on Election Day about their experience voting and what they thought the outcome would be as the results came in.