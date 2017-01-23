Students and faculty respond to Trump’s inauguration

Carina Smith

Features editor

csmit367@jccc.edu

On January 20, the nation watched as Donald Trump was inaugurated at the Capitol as the 45th President of the United States. People traveled to Washington, D.C. and watched the historic moment on television.

Some students expressed fear about what is to come under Trump’s presidency. Student Hannah Flores pointed out the divide that has taken place across the country during the election process.

“I feel that Trump sends a message to the American people that is not in line with the majority of America,” Flores said. “I think he wants to divide us up by our differences and I think when a person with such power sends a message like that … it makes America more unwelcoming for people who are different than people like Trump.”

While some people are scared about what the next four years will look like, others choose to remain hopeful during this transition in leadership.

“With Trump being president I know a lot of people are scared for the nation and all that. A lot of people are looking for him to fail,” student Michael James Bobuda said. “But for me personally, I feel like you should want the best for Trump and you should want him to be a good president because for the next four years, he’s going to be the one that’s going to lead us.”

Professor Brian Wright talked about how his biggest fear during Trump’s presidency is whether or not the president can unify the nation and end the growing divide between parties.

“With President Trump, [I’m] most concerned about unifying the country,” Wright said. “Obviously he got the majority vote, but he didn’t get the popular vote, so the question is whether or not he can unify the country in such a way that mitigates some of the problems he created.”

Trump has held several titles over the years — businessman, reality TV personality, billionaire — but he’s never been a politician. Wright talked about how this makes it harder to predict what Trump’s presidency will actually look like over the next four years.

“Because he’s not the conventional politician, we really don’t know where his ideas will take the country, so there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Wright said.

-Kha’len McCoy-Hollinger contributed to this report