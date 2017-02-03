JCAV-TV Video Roundup: Super Bowl Predictions, Student Concert Series Auditions

Nell Gross

Managing editor

ngross1@jccc.edu

JCAV-TV asked students what their predictions are for the upcoming Super Bowl. Several picked the New England Patriots, others picked the Atlanta Falcons. One student predicted a more surprising outcome.

Author of the book “The Last Wild Places in Kansas” George Frazier spoke in the CoLab in honor of Kansas Day on January 29. Frazier grew up in Johnson County, but now lives in Lawrence. He spoke about his time exploring Western Kansas.

Students were asked about their goals and what they’re looking forward to for the upcoming spring semester. Some students will be working toward career goals, while others are more focused on health.

Student Activities recently held their auditions for the Student Concert Series. JCAV-TV talked to several students about why they made the choice to audition and what the judges were looking for.