Meet the fall 2017 staff

Call the newsroom: (913) 469-8500 x 3193; The Campus Ledger newsroom is located in the Student News Center (COM 260).
Editor-in-Chief: Nell Gross (ngross1@jccc.edu)
Managing Editor: Joe Hooper (jhooper5@jccc.edu)
News Editor: Kim Harms (kharms3@jccc.edu)
Features Editor: Peter Loganbill (ploganbi@jccc.edu)
Photo Editor: Spencer Carey (scarey4@jccc.edu)
Sports Editor: Vacant
Staff Reporter: Vacant
Staff Reporter: Caleb Latas (clatas@jccc.edu)
Reporting Correspondent: Connor Heaton (cheaton@jccc.edu)
Reporting Correspondent: Alessandro DeBrevi (adebrevi@jccc.edu)
Staff Photojournalist: Andrew Hartnett (ahartne1@jccc.edu)
Staff Photojournalist: Margarett Mellott (mmellot1@jccc.edu)
Photography Correspondent: Aaron Switzer (aswitze6@jccc.edu)
Photography Correspondent: Kenna Swihart (kswihart@jccc.edu)
Ad Sales/Marketing Manager: Vacant