Cavaliers drop home opener in four sets

Alessandro DeBrevi

Reporting Correspondent

adebrevi@jccc.edu

The women’s volleyball team lost a tightly contested match to Cowley College on Wednesday evening. The Cavaliers, who fall to 0-5 on the season, looked impressive at times in the match, but were unable to complete the comeback after losing the first two very competitive sets.

“This was one of our better showings,” said Meghan Tauke, middle hitter.

The opening set was back and forth the entire way, with neither team willing to give up any ground. Tension was at a premium for the whole period, as no one was able to take a substantial lead. Nearing the end of the set, the Cavaliers were able to fight off the first set point of the match. Two points later, Cowley finished the job, winning the opening set 26-24.

The second set matched the intensity of the first. The Tigers held an early 9-4 lead but the Cavaliers were able to battle back, taking the lead in the middle of the set. But, ultimately, the second set yielded the same result as the first.

Though Cowley was just one set win from victory, the Cavaliers maintained a positive mindset.

“You can still get the next three sets and pull off the win,” said outside hitter Bre Kamaka.

This sense of self-belief certainly showed throughout the course of the ensuing set. The Cavs looked like they were finally able to execute their gameplan and the scoreboard reflected it. They started to break away late in the set and ultimately took the third set by a score of 25-19.

“We definitely felt like we had the momentum,” said Kamaka.

The decisive fourth set featured two teams who were both looking to take control of the match. Both squads looked to hit for power, with a number of impressive kills as a result. It looked like the Cavs might have a chance to come back late in the set, but Cowley was able to put it away in the end, winning the final set 25-21.

“I thought we had really good digs and really good swings but we just couldn’t put it all together towards the end,” said Tauke.

The Cavaliers will look to pick up their first win of the season as they travel to Kansas City Community College to take on the Blue Devils at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6.