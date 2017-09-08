Cavaliers dominate Cowley in victory

Alessandro DeBrevi

Reporting Correspondent

The women’s soccer team scored early and often against Cowley Community College on Thursday afternoon, defeating the Tigers 8-1.

Just 6 minutes into the game, forward Manuela Gonzalez put the Cavaliers up 1-0 with a cool finish in a one-on-one situation with the keeper.

After the first goal, the Cavs put their foot on the accelerator and looked to increase their advantage.

“We wanted to keep possession of the ball and go after them and we accomplished that,” said Jim Schwab, head coach.

This is exactly what the Cavaliers were able to accomplish. They not only created a number of dangerous chances, they stymied the Cowley offense and maintained a consistent attacking presence.

They were rewarded for their efforts with 23 minutes remaining in the half, when forward Cortlyn Ash doubled the Cavs’ lead after breaking free in the attacking third.

Not a minute later, Ash notched her second of the day as she once again found a breach in the Tiger’s defense.

With only 3 minutes remaining in the first period, midfielder Cielo Rivera found her way onto the scoresheet after she was served up with a brilliant assist from fellow midfielder Katie Metscher.

The Cavaliers entered halftime up 4-0.

“We played a really good offensive game. I think we all moved together and we had a lot of chemistry that we don’t usually have,” said Morgan Hill, midfielder.

The floodgates opened with 22 minutes left on the clock, as Rivera got the brace after a misplayed clearance by a Cowley defender.

This was followed by two more goals in the next two minutes.

With 13 minutes left in the match, Ash was able to complete her hat trick as she received a pass with her back to goal, turned and buried a sensational strike from 25 yards out.

“Cielo [Rivera] and Cortlyn [Ash] had five goals between them and a couple assists,” said Schwab as he praised the duo for leading the way.

The defense was just as impressive as the offense. They were able to hold a shutout until the last minutes of the game when Cowley finally broke through and got on the scoresheet.

“I was very proud of the defense. Some of the girls back there don’t usually play those positions and I think we all worked together really well,” said Hill.

The Cavaliers will look to build on this momentum when they visit Butler Community College to play the Grizzlies at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.