U.S. Secretary of Education visits campus

Joe Hooper

Managing editor

jhooper5@jccc.edu

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, accompanied by an entourage of staff, media and security, made her way across campus today as part of her Rethink School tour, which has taken her across the country visiting educational institutions. Guided by College President Dr. Joe Sopcich, DeVos traversed through several buildings learning about the various programs the college offers.

Upon arrival at her first stop, ATB, DeVos was greeted by individuals from several local news outlets, including KMBC, KCTV and KCUR. The party was shuffled through ATB, observing students at work in the automotive, electrical, HVAC and welding programs. Along the way, DeVos stopped to speak with instructors and students about their work and experiences gained through the programs.

From there, DeVos’ entourage, preceded by the media representatives, went to CLB, where DeVos spoke with Professor of Nursing Kathy Carver. Carver, who was the first person to receive the Zamierowski Family Endowed Professorship, presented the nursing program’s specialized mannequins.

After visiting the Nursing Center, DeVos’ group went to RC to speak with Vice President of Continuing Education, Karen Martley. While there, Martley informed DeVos of the benefits the program offers local businesses in developing their staffs. Additionally, Martley told DeVos about how the Continuing Education program helps professionals maintain their certifications.

Finally, DeVos worked her way to the Hospitality and Culinary Academy where students, faculty and staff were able to present their stories. Members of different student groups, including Donny Whitton of Veterans Services, Orodje Awusa of the Black Student Union and Alex Rowe of Student Senate, met with DeVos and shared their personal experiences, all centered around what the college meant to them.

Check back tomorrow for more coverage of Secretary DeVos’ visit.