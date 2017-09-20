College to offer new Student Wellness program

Caleb Latas

Staff reporter

clatas@jccc.edu

Free and fit is what you can get — as part of the brand new Student Wellness Program. As of the first day of this semester, all students can now freely use the Fitness Center, located in GYM 100. All they have to do is bring their student ID.

Beginning Oct. 1, students will have access to one-on-one health and body assessments, personal training, and free group fitness classes. These are non-credit classes happening all around campus lasting 30 minutes at a time throughout the day.

Students can pop into a class in either, the fitness rooms (in the bottom of GYM), the student lounge, or outside as weather permits. A schedule of the classes will be available as it gets closer to the starting date.

The Student Wellness Program moves beyond building muscle and losing weight, though. Health and Wellness employee Tina Pulley said the program revolves around shaping the student as a whole.

“We not only want to encompass the physical aspect of the student, but the emotional, social, financial, academic, environmental and spiritual wellness of the entire student,” Pulley said.

Pulley’s main objectives for the Wellness Program are to engage in assessment and research, enable students, build campus and community partnerships with organizations and clubs, and expand prevention efforts for students with stress and anxiety.

For those interested in the weight loss aspect of the program, starting Sept. 25 there will be a weight loss challenge with weekly weigh-ins and guidance provided to help all achieve their goals.

For those more interested in the relaxation or social aspects of the Wellness Program, there will be a month of yoga in October.

Pulley hopes the social aspect will really bring the program together. The idea of interacting with other students and friends in group classes, who all share a common goal of wanting to get fit or relax through yoga, should help to hold the participants accountable for their goals.

Social media accounts are coming soon for the Student Wellness Program. More information will be made available as it gets closer to that starting date of Sept. 25. Until then, students can access information about the fitness center, and hours of operation here.