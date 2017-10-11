Honors program holds used book sale to support student scholarships

Pete Loganbill

Features editor

ploganbi@jccc.edu

This week, the Honors Program has been raising money for student scholarships by selling a variety of books, DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes.

“It could be anything from textbooks to science fiction novels,” student volunteer Lauren Stephenson said. “Every day we have new books. So, you could come the next day if we don’t have something you like.”

Student Tanner Noyes has bought 20 books this week and plans on getting more as he is impressed by the selection.

“It’s very vast,” Noyes said. “It’s got everything. [I’ve bought books] for family. Sister, mom, brother-in-law, nephew.”

The bulk of the books used to come from the library, but this year the Honors Program put out a call for donations and many faculty, staff, and community members, who have given many items.

When the sale ends, the books will not be wasted.

“At the end of the book sale, Sustainability comes in and they will take all of the books that we’re not going to keep,” said Anna Page, director of the Honors Program. “They ship them off and that also goes to scholarship money. So it’s a total win-win. Nothing goes into the trash.”

If someone would like to make a purchase while the sale is not open, then they may do so on an honor system.

“People just put money in an envelope and slide it under our door,” Page said. “Every morning there’s always a couple of envelopes.”

Page believes the sale does more than just raise scholarship money.

“[The books] are really cheap,” Page said. “Honestly it’s not just about raising money, I also feel like it’s a service to our community, because we’re also providing books. Some of the used textbooks are some the students could use now.”

The sale is located in the hallway outside the Honors Program room, COM 201, and is open every day this week from 8-4 p.m. Purchases can be made by cash, check or card and all items are only $1 or $2.