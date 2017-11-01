Women’s basketball season tips off tonight

Margaret Mellott

Sports Editor

mmellott@jccc.edu

As the women’s basketball team prepares to start its season today, Ben Conrad, head coach, and players look forward to what’s coming.

Conrad said the team prepared for this season like it has the past.

“We really prepare each year the same way,” Conrad said. “We’ve got a system that has been very successful … We have to understand that it never happens fast and that our teams are much better later.”

According to returner Kaylee Williams, guard, the preseason has come with some challenges.

“[A challenge has been] getting the freshmen all on the same page,” Williams said. “It’s hard when you don’t have as many upperclassmen as we did last year but [the freshmen] catching on to our culture as we teach them.”

With only three returners, Conrad believes rebuilding will be good for the team.

“I love the challenge of starting over,” Conrad said. “We lost seven of our top eight scorers … We are teaching a great deal right now and seeing that progress is what education and coaching is all about.”

After losing in the NJCAA division-ii championship game last spring, Williams said she’s excited to come back stronger.

“[I’m looking forward to] redemption from last year,” Williams said. “[We] definitely had a heartbreak last year.”

In preparing for their season opener, Cerena Reeves, guard, said she feels confident the team has gone through the proper training.

“We’re just watching film and staying focused,” Reeves said. “We know what we need to work on.”

Williams said she feels the same way.

“Right now, we’re just going through everything that we’ve been doing at practice,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to fix mistakes that we’re going to make sure we don’t make [today]. We’re just getting mentally prepared for our opener.”

When looking to the rest of the season, Conrad said his hopes for the team are high.

“Our expectations never change,” Conrad said. “We want to max out and hit our ceiling. Whatever that ceiling is, we want to hit it.”

The Cavs play Bethel College JV tonight at 7 p.m. Check out the rest of team’s schedule, standings and news here.