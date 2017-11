Unofficial final results:

Angeliina Lawson 17.96%

Lee Cross 16.29%

Jerry Cook 16.28%

Paul Snider 16.10%

Henry Sandate 12.30%

Benjamin Hodge 11.86%

Chris Roesel 9.05%

Write-in Votes 0.15%

The full results can be viewed here.

Check back soon for more coverage of the new and returning members of the Board of Trustees.