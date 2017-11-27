Pastry shop menu items change with seasons

Margaret Mellott

Sports editor

mmellot1@jccc.edu

After spending their Thursdays and Fridays baking, pastry students are greeted with a line stretching down the hall for their pastry shop.

Damian Fraase, pastry chef instructor, said that the line can start as early as 3 p.m.

Every Friday, students in the pastry program at the college open up their pastry shop from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Hospitality and Culinary Academy building. The money made from the sale goes to purchasing ingredients and equipment for the students.

A bake sale customer of five years, Leann Eaken, administrative assistant for business workshops, finds it important that the funds benefit the students.

“I like that it supports the students and the cost is very reasonable,” Eaken said. “I thinks it’s just a win-win for both.”

With changing menu items, Fraase said he considers the pastry shop a continuing success.

“So far, so good,” Fraase said. “[A few] weeks ago we finished up with our summer menu and we cleared $1,800. And that, if I understand, is a record.”

When preparing for the sale, Jessica Lang, student, said she looked forward to seeing the faces of returning customers.

“[I like] seeing people’s faces when they come back the next week and say ‘I had this last week and it was so good’ … It’s that little bit of satisfaction for all that hard work we put in,” Lang said.

With the seasons changing and the upcoming holidays getting closer, menu items will be updated. Fraase said he’s excited for the approaching changes.

“It’s just a nice reflection of the season,” Fraase said. “We are running pumpkin pie this week [which] will likely stay on. Once we’re through with Thanksgiving, we’ll focus on theming things for Christmas.”

Lang said she, too, was thrilled for the changing menu items.

“We’ve got a lot of fun stuff going on,” Lang said. “Classic pumpkin pies and little tartlets and some different kinds of breads that I haven’t even heard of before.”

Although, Lang said keeping up with the schedule can be difficult.

“Learning how to tackle everything in two days [has been challenging],” Lang said. “You need to plan out your time management.”

However, Lang said she believes they are succeeding.

“So far, we’re doing good,” Lang said. “We’re killing it.”

As the semester progresses, Eaken urges people to try the pastry shop.

“If you haven’t tried it, you should,” Eaken said. “They keep adding. So, there’s always new things to try.”

For more information on the pastry shop, check out their website here.