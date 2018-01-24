Clubs and Organizations connect with students in the Carlsen Center

Pete Loganbill

Features editor

Thirty-six clubs and organizations set up tables in the Carlsen Center on Wednesday to show off opportunities they provide and get connected with students.

Cassie Fulk, interim manager of Student Life and Leadership Development, thought the event was an easy way for organizations and students to get connected.

“[It’s] a great way for students to get a taste [of what goes on], to see clubs, and to get involved,” Fulk said. “It’s also a great opportunity for clubs to meet students face to face.

Almost 30 people wrote down their names and email addresses at the Creative Writing club’s table. The club was grateful for the event since they have had a recent setback.

“We had a President that had to step down,” Communications Officer Elisabeth Pettis. “We’re just kind of getting back up and running. This [event] has definitely helped.”

The Founder and President of the Dungeons and Dragons club, Sean Nix, also believes the event will help with club attendance. After handing out lots of flyers, he thinks the club will soon have more attendees.

“[The club] spreads by word of mouth, then get 20 new people [who] show up,” Nix said. “I’m looking forward to seeing some new faces.”