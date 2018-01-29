Police provide safety tips after robbery on campus

Margaret Mellott

Managing editor

mmellot1@jccc.edu

Campus police have released more information about the robbery that occurred last Friday.

The incident

Dan Robles, crime prevention officer, said that around 3:40 p.m., Overland Park police and campus police responded to a call about a robbery in the parking lot near the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. While walking to her car, the victim was stopped by a car that had pulled up next to her. The robber then held a knife and demanded her purse and keys. Before driving away, the robber left surface level cuts, leaving her in need of medical attention.

The victim’s surface wounds have been successfully treated and she has been released from the hospital. Campus police did not disclose which hospital she was treated at.

During fall of 2016, the college installed new cameras across campus — including the parking lots. This allowed the police to look through the footage quickly and find the license plate. From there, the police were able to identify the robber and arrest them later Friday night. The investigation is ongoing.

Staying safe

While robberies aren’t common place on campus, Robles said it’s still important to know how to stay safe.

“You can do everything in the book to stay safe, but if a person decides to rob you, sometimes it’s just going to happen,” Robles said. “[You have to] give them whatever they want and then distance yourself from them … If you feel a little unsafe walking to your car, try to leave with another person. [People in] numbers are better.”

Some other suggestions Robles gave is to park close to the buildings and near emergency phones. Being alert and aware of the surrounding can also help.

If you find yourself in this situation, call the campus police at 913-469-2500.