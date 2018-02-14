Seven affordable activities to do this Valentine’s Day

Kim Harms

News editor

kharms3@jccc.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and finding inexpensive activities to celebrate the holiday can be challenging. This year several events will happen both on and around campus at a low cost.

JCCC Floral Design Club

Floral Design students will sell flower arrangements for Valentine’s Day. The arrangements can be ordered online.

“The arrangements for sale are in red, pink, purple and white, in decorative

vases,” said Diana Ryan, floral design instructor. “Prices [are] $15, $20, $25 and $30.

They can be purchased at the food court on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.”

Order floral arrangements here.

Love Your Library Open House

February is “Love Your Library” month. To celebrate the resources and services offered every day, the Billington Library will host an open house event. They will have food, books and giveaways. The event is free.

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 14. LIB, first floor.

Happy Loved One’s Day

The college’s Student Lounge hosts a candy bar and photo booth to celebrate Happy Loved Ones Day. Students can make cards for their loved ones while indulging in strawberries and chocolate. This event is free.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. COM 155.

Black Rose Ball

The Black Rose Ball is a party made anyone who hates Valentine’s Day, whether in a relationship or single. This anti-Valentine’s Day party will feature a special performance by the band, The Velveteers. Click here for more information.

10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Replay Lounge, Lawrence, Kansas.

Puppies Night Out

Bring your puppies this Valentine’s Day to Bar K Dog Bar, located 25 minutes from the college in the West Bottoms district of Kansas City, Missouri. This event is an opportunity for puppies from three to nine months old to socialize with each other. Dog owners are free, their first dog is $10 and $5 for every additional dog the owner brings.

5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Bar K Dog Bar, Kansas City, Missouri.

Old Red Bridge: Lock Your Love

Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday this year; work, school and other daily obligations make weekday holidays difficult to celebrate at times. This weekend the Old Red Bridge in Minor Park will host a post-Valentine’s Day event for those who are unable to celebrate Wednesday. Take your significant other to the bridge and place a padlock on one of the steel rails to signify your everlasting love. This event is free.

5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17. Minor Park, Kansas City, Missouri.

JCCC Pastry Sale

Looking for a last minute Valentine’s treat for you or a loved one? Head over to the college’s pastry shop. Their menu is evolving this semester as the pastry students go back to focus on sugar basics. Their pastry cases may not have as much quantity and variety as they did during previous sales, however, the quality students put into the pastries will make a post-Valentine’s Day trip to the sale worthwhile.

“Last week, the cases looked a little bit emptier than they have been in the past,” said Damian Fraase, assistant professor, pastry chef. “[The professors] are trying to follow what’s in the syllabus and make sure the students get the familiarity, the skills and the understanding of the ingredients that are demanded by the syllabus.”

3 p.m.- 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Friday, Feb. 16. Hospitality and Culinary Academy.