Seven affordable activities to do this Valentine’s Day

In the Student Center, students had the opportunity to take a picture with a giant balloon heart to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger

Kim Harms

News editor

kharms3@jccc.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and finding inexpensive activities to celebrate the holiday can be challenging. This year several events will happen both on and around campus at a low cost.

JCCC Floral Design Club
Floral Design students will sell flower arrangements for Valentine’s Day. The arrangements can be ordered online.

“The arrangements for sale are in red, pink, purple and white, in decorative
vases,” said Diana Ryan, floral design instructor. “Prices [are] $15, $20, $25 and $30.
They can be purchased at the food court on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.”

Order floral arrangements here.

Love Your Library Open House
February is “Love Your Library” month. To celebrate the resources and services offered every day, the Billington Library will host an open house event. They will have food, books and giveaways. The event is free.

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 14. LIB, first floor.

Happy Loved One’s Day
The college’s Student Lounge hosts a candy bar and photo booth to celebrate Happy Loved Ones Day. Students can make cards for their loved ones while indulging in strawberries and chocolate. This event is free.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. COM 155.

Black Rose Ball
The Black Rose Ball is a party made anyone who hates Valentine’s Day, whether in a relationship or single. This anti-Valentine’s Day party will feature a special performance by the band, The Velveteers. Click here for more information.

10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Replay Lounge, Lawrence, Kansas.

Puppies Night Out
Bring your puppies this Valentine’s Day to Bar K Dog Bar, located 25 minutes from the college in the West Bottoms district of Kansas City, Missouri. This event is an opportunity for puppies from three to nine months old to socialize with each other. Dog owners are free, their first dog is $10 and $5 for every additional dog the owner brings.

5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Bar K Dog Bar, Kansas City, Missouri.

Old Red Bridge: Lock Your Love
Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday this year; work, school and other daily obligations make weekday holidays difficult to celebrate at times. This weekend the Old Red Bridge in Minor Park will host a post-Valentine’s Day event for those who are unable to celebrate Wednesday. Take your significant other to the bridge and place a padlock on one of the steel rails to signify your everlasting love. This event is free.

5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17. Minor Park, Kansas City, Missouri.

JCCC Pastry Sale
Looking for a last minute Valentine’s treat for you or a loved one? Head over to the college’s pastry shop. Their menu is evolving this semester as the pastry students go back to focus on sugar basics. Their pastry cases may not have as much quantity and variety as they did during previous sales, however, the quality students put into the pastries will make a post-Valentine’s Day trip to the sale worthwhile.

“Last week, the cases looked a little bit emptier than they have been in the past,” said Damian Fraase, assistant professor, pastry chef. “[The professors] are trying to follow what’s in the syllabus and make sure the students get the familiarity, the skills and the understanding of the ingredients that are demanded by the syllabus.”

3 p.m.- 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Friday, Feb. 16. Hospitality and Culinary Academy.

Arrangements that are already finished by the floral design students are cooled in the fridge in the Horticulture Science Center for the upcoming Valentine's Day sale. The sale will help fund the floral design club. Photo by Spencer Carey, The Campus Ledger
Micala Martin, student, Floral Design, makes a floral arrangement including one hydrangea, two spray roses, three leather leafs, and many other flowers for the Valentine’s Day sale on Feb. 8. Photo by Spencer Carey, The Campus Ledger
Students in the Special Event Designs class prepare for the Valentine's Day flower sale on Feb. 8 in the Horticulture Science Center. Photo by Spencer Carey, The Campus Ledger
In the Food Court in the Student Center, Happy Loved Ones Day was celebrated by selling flowers for people to buy for their loved ones. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
Carefully crafted chocolate boxes are one of the many items culinary students are creating for the bakery sale. Valentine’s day is one of the busiest days for bakers on staff and culinary students alike. Photo by Patrick LaGue, The Campus Ledger
Chocolate hearts ring in the Valentine’s day spirit. From start to finish, these hearts are created by the college’s culinary students. Photo by Patrick LaGue, The Campus Ledger
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, staff, faculty, and students had the opportunity to stop by the Student Center and make cards, enjoy a snack, and take a picture with a giant heart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
IISS and Luna encouraged students to participate in a form of art therapy by making Valentines boxes in the CoLab on Valentine’s Day. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
IISS (International and Immigrant Student Services) and Luna (Latinos United Now and Always) host an event on Valentine’s Day for people to love themselves through art therapy. Art therapy is a creative method of self-expression used through painting, drawing, or modeling. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
In The Student Center on Valentine’s Day, students enjoy heart-shaped cookies, pretzels, and strawberries with chocolate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
Students had the opportunity to take a picture with a giant balloon heart to celebrate Loved One’s Day in the Student Center. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
In the Student Center, students had the opportunity to take a picture with a giant balloon heart to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
For Love Your Library Month, students celebrate their love for learning by writing the title of their favorite book, website, or blog on a Post-It note to stick on the sign near the check-out desk in Billington Library on the first floor. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
On Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the first floor of the library held an event for “Love Your Library Month.” “Love Your Library Month” is a campaign to increase awareness of the different services that our faculty and staff provides in our library. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger

 

