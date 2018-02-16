Love Your Library event showcases history, growth of the Billington Library

0
Refreshments and snacks were available; free to anyone who showed up to enjoy the event. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger

Graham Murphy

Reporting correspondent

gmurphy6@jccc.edu

On Valentine’s Day at the Billington Library, you could see a brightly decorated scene of pink hearts and faculty inviting you to come “love your library.”

The open house was intended to celebrate the library, display some of the services offered there and provide fun activities for the attendees. It also showcased a variety of historic photographs of the library over the years in black and white.

Standing by the table, John Russell, a librarian at the college since 1977, has seen it in all its stages of development. Russell explained to student passers by what the outdated machines in the pictures were; microfilm readers, where students used to search for long periods of time through reels of film for their desired article.

With new database technology, Russell states that it has made it easier for students to use.

“Ease of access has changed everything,” Russell said.

At one table, sponsored by the Department of Fashion Merchandising and Design, a flat-screen displayed pictures of bright pink and red Valentine’s Day themed dresses. They have utilized the databases as a medium for providing pictures of their work to the public.

Between the “blind date a book” table and the cookie creation station, at the library help desk, a booth was set up which parodied Lucy’s advice booth from The Peanuts.

“Librarians love questions,” said Jessica Tipton, librarian. “That way we learn something new every day.”

The librarians, however, weren’t the only people there to inform students of the services they provide. Also present were the technical support workers, many of whom were students, promoting their new remote site.

This remote site is located in LIB 121C, designed as a more convenient location for students who are experiencing technical difficulties.

Kim Manifold, manager, Technical Support Center said she believes it’s important to “meet the students where they are.”

To find more information on the library and the different opportunities they offer, click here.

1 of 12
A table was setup to show the seemingly endless ways the library is able to help students research. Cards and pamphlets were available to take to those who wanted them. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
Fruits and vegetables were also available for those who attended. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
Refreshments and snacks were available; free to anyone who showed up to enjoy the event. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
An archive of old photographs of the library were placed on display. Some photos dated all the way back to the 1970s. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
A poster was put up for “Love Your Library Month”. Visitors are encouraged to leave sticky notes on the sign depicting their favorite book on the sign. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
The front desk of the library was fitted with a valentines themed design and a sign reminiscent of Charlie Brown. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
Some of the designs that were talked about were displayed at the event. Some of the pieces dated back many decades. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
A showcase of the fashion database is given to those who came to the table. Hundreds of designs were available to be searched. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
A table was set up for fashion fanatics; demonstrating the large database of fashion history the college has to offer. The large collection of fashion data can be explored on the Fashion Merchandising and Design website. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
One of the more popular tables was one filled with just romance books and films. The library hopes that events like this will up exposure for some of the books that go unseen in the library. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
Decorating cookies was one of the highlights of the event. Pre-decorated cookies, however, were placed for those who were just looking for a snack. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger
A small table was set up for an event called “Blind Date with a Book”. The premise is to select a book purely based off of its description. Photo by Aaron Switzer, The Campus Ledger

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply