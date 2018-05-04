Uncategorized Star Wars day on campus May 4, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 4 Star Wars themed balloons can be found across the first floor of the COM in celebration of May 4. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Java Jazz employees dressed up for the May 4 celebrations. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger At the top of the stairs in COM, a table was set up for the day where students could make donations and receive sweet treats in return. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger As a part of the May 4 celebrations, members of the 501st Legion were on campus for an event sponsored by Student Life and Dining Services. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)