Star Wars day on campus

0
1 of 4
Star Wars themed balloons can be found across the first floor of the COM in celebration of May 4. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
Java Jazz employees dressed up for the May 4 celebrations. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
At the top of the stairs in COM, a table was set up for the day where students could make donations and receive sweet treats in return. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
As a part of the May 4 celebrations, members of the 501st Legion were on campus for an event sponsored by Student Life and Dining Services. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger
SHARE
Previous articleThe Cav Report: 5-3-18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply