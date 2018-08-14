Developing: Former Campus Ledger journalism adviser embezzles $21,000 from Kansas Collegiate Media

Daniel Moreira

Managing editor

dmoreir1@jccc.edu

Former professor and Campus Ledger adviser, Corbin Crable, was removed from his position as treasurer of Kansas Collegiate Media (KCM) on July 12 after embezzling $21,000 of KCM’s funds for personal use.

Crable served as KCM’s treasurer from September 2014 until July 12. He was the Ledger’s adviser from 2011 until 2018. He also taught journalism classes including Mass Media and Society, News Writing and Reporting, and International Media.

Crable sent a statement to KCM members admitting he falsified reports to hide his abuse of the funds.

According to KCM’s president, Stacy Sparks, Crable has been “extremely cooperative and contrite,” and that he has returned the money. It is reported the group will not file any formal charges.

In a separate statement, Crable apologized for his actions.

“The damage I have caused to KCM is great. For these things, I am deeply sorry. The guilt and shame I feel are immense, and I deserve every single moment of it,” Crable said.

Crable released a Facebook post further apologizing for his actions.

“I’ve often asked myself how I could allow an addiction to completely ruin my friendships, my relationships with loved ones, my reputation, and all of the people I hold dear,” Crable said. “There are many underlying issues behind my addiction to spending that I need to address.”