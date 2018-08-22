News Gallery: CAV Kickoff 2018 August 22, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Student engagement group during CAV Kickoff, requesting students to get involved at the college. Photo by Joshua Ghrist, The Campus Ledger. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Check out the rest of the Ledger’s coverage of Cav Kickoff here and here. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)