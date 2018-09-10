International and Immigrant Student Services hosts English Conversation Hour

Alessandro DeBrevi

Sports editor

adebrevi@jccc.edu

International and Immigrant Student Services (IISS) hosted their second English Conversation Hour in the CoLab, last Friday.

The event, which is open to all students, provides an opportunity for students to practice English and meet new people on campus.

Dessa Crum, International & Immigrant Student Coordinator, said she believes these events are a great opportunity for international students at the college to practice conversational English.

“We had a lot of students who are in classes and they’re able to speak some [English] in class, but there’s not always the opportunity for basic conversation,” said Crum. “It’s difficult to go up if you don’t know somebody, you can’t just go up to a stranger and start a conversation.”

The IISS has been working to reach out to as many students as possible who might benefit or be interested in these types of events. They are also hoping to have a booth at the JCCC Clubs and Organizations Involvement Fair.

Events like this offer resources for students to improve their English and get involved with other people on campus.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet friends and practice English,” said Man Kit, student. “I’m really grateful for what [IISS] is doing. It’s really good and the environment is friendly.”

Crum is looking to forward to having more of these events in the future and she hopes that they will continue to grow and find more people who can participate and benefit from them.

“I want people to know everybody is welcome. This is made because we have non-native English speakers who have asked for opportunities to practice, but everybody is welcome,” said Crum.

The next English Conversation Hour will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 in the CoLab.