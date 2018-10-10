Home News Gallery: Life Flight helicopter visits paramedic students On October 10th, one of the Life Flight Eagle helicopters landed on to teach medical students about the procedures of LifeFlight. The helicopter landed at 12:00 p.m. on the South Campus Drive on the opposite side of the parking lot. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. News Gallery: Life Flight helicopter visits paramedic students October 10, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter On October 10th, one of the Life Flight Eagle helicopters landed on to teach medical students about the procedures of LifeFlight. The helicopter landed at 12:00 p.m. on the South Campus Drive on the opposite side of the parking lot. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. LifeFlight Eagle delivers transportation during emergency situations by helicopter. The helicopter comes once every year to teach students procedures and to give hands on experience. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger The college provided paramedics in training a chance to tour and learn about a Life Flight Eagle helicopter that landed on South Campus Dr. and Service Road. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.Paramedic students gather to learn more about Life Flight Eagle helicopter, which is used when people who are injured or seriously ill need to be transported to the nearest hospital. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.LifeFlight Eagle began as the Spirit of Saint Joseph Life Flight and was launched in 1978. On October 10th, paramedic students had the opportunity to watch the helicopter land and learn about the procedures. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Student Senate meeting brief Adjunct professor collaborates with local artist on Blue River Road project What we’re working on for this week NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.