Gallery: Trick or Treat for kids

Enzo trying to get the eye-decorated ball into the mouth of the monster. His mother is a student at the college. Enzo and his family came to have fun and get candy at the Trick-or-Treat event that was on October 26. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger
Trick or Treat for kids
People have gathered at the coloring table set up by Student Senate to have color in some Halloween themed coloring sheets. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger
Julia Spence, Adjunct Professor, Sociology, is with her grandkids. They came because they wanted to have fun with each other and be a part of the Johnson County community. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger
Henry and Diana Venson, coloring at a table that was set up. Their mother is a teacher and they came to the event because they wanted to have fun and support the college. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger
Anne Turney, Manager of Student Life and Leadership Development, and Sebastian Turney show how excited they are to be at the Trick-or-Treat event. They came to show support for the Student Senate. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger
