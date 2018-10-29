Entertainment Gallery: Trick or Treat for kids October 29, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Enzo trying to get the eye-decorated ball into the mouth of the monster. His mother is a student at the college. Enzo and his family came to have fun and get candy at the Trick-or-Treat event that was on October 26. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Trick or Treat for kids 1 of 5 Enzo trying to get the eye-decorated ball into the mouth of the monster. His mother is a student at the college. Enzo and his family came to have fun and get candy at the Trick-or-Treat event that was on October 26. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger People have gathered at the coloring table set up by Student Senate to have color in some Halloween themed coloring sheets. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Julia Spence, Adjunct Professor, Sociology, is with her grandkids. They came because they wanted to have fun with each other and be a part of the Johnson County community. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Henry and Diana Venson, coloring at a table that was set up. Their mother is a teacher and they came to the event because they wanted to have fun and support the college. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Anne Turney, Manager of Student Life and Leadership Development, and Sebastian Turney show how excited they are to be at the Trick-or-Treat event. They came to show support for the Student Senate. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)