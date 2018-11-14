Five things to do over Thanksgiving Break

Samantha Joslin

After a few days of visiting family, catching up with old friends, hanging out with pets and sleeping, college students may be at a loss for what to next. When Thanksgiving break gets boring, here are five ways to use your days off to their fullest potential.

Go to a Luminary Walk

You may have heard of the Holiday Luminary Walk at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens — the event has been running for 19 years and features a mile of candles and holiday lights, illuminating the natural beauty of the gardens and woods. All proceeds from the event fund the Arboretum, with admittance being $10 or free for children ages five and under. For the first year, the luminary walk will be capacity-controlled due to large crowds in years past, so remember to buy your tickets online in advance.

Attend a holiday market

This festive name describes the holiday version of the City Market in Kansas City, Mo. This is the first market of its kind and admission is free, but donations of canned food or a new toy to be donated to Harvesters are encouraged. Vendors will be selling food and drinks, as well as potential gifts for the holiday season. For students interested in supporting small businesses and shopping locally, the Very Merry Market is for you!

Go for a run

If you’re looking for a bit of exercise in preparation of a hearty Thanksgiving meal, the Ward Parkway Thanksgiving Day Run and Walk may be for you. There are options for a 10k and a 5k run, and all finishers receive a 6-inch pumpkin pie at the finish line. Groups of four or more receive a discounted entry, so bring your family along for a healthy bonding experience. Prices range from $27 for a team or $29 for an individual in the 5K race, and $37 for a team or $39 for an individual in the 10K race.

Geek out

“G33kmas” is a self-proclaimed geek shopping event at the Adams Mark Motel the weekend after Thanksgiving, during both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The price of admissions is free, and the two days include dance performances and a live band, face painting and photo booths. Onsite food options are available, and cosplay is encouraged. The variety of small business vendors ensure that “you will find the perfect gift for every nerd on your list.”

Go to a performing arts event

Whether it be a musical, concert or a ballet, attending an event for the performing arts could be a great way to spice up a boring Thanksgiving break. For a family gathering, musicals such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Christmas Carol” will be performed over the break. If you’re looking for a fun night to connect with old friends, a concert like the upcoming Lil Yachty or Twenty One Pilots might be better; or, if you’re not looking to break the bank, The Rino, The Phoenix and The Riot Room have performances over Thanksgiving break.