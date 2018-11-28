Gallery: CoLab hosts an educational house party

The ‘House Party’ in the CoLab was hosted by CASAI (Counsel Addressing Substance Abuse Issues) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. served mocktails and snacks for students. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.
The House Party event in the CoLab held common house party games with an educational twist. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.
The Campus Police Department allowed students to put on the drunk simulation goggles so they could be aware of how dangerous it can be to drink and drive. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.
Students could get a free mocktail at the CASAI event in the CoLab to show that they can still have a good time at parties with no (or minimal) alcohol. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.
CASAI (Counsel Addressing Substance Abuse Issues) led an activity called Message in a Bottle, which provides students the opportunity to send support to those in recovery. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.
Students could take a quiz to find out what kind of drinker they are so that they can make safe decisions. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger.

