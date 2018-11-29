Winter sports update

Alessandro DeBrevi

Sports editor

adebrevi@jccc.edu

Men’s Basketball (7-2):

The men’s basketball team improved to 7-2 over the weekend with a 64-59 victory against Murray State College. They are led by D-II Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, Nick Larkin, who is averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Women’s Basketball (10-0):

The women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and ranked is 5th in the country. Freshman KK Jackson-Morris has twice been named D-II Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Jackson-Morris is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Upcoming

Men’s Basketball:

The men’s basketball team will continue their season at home against John Wood Community College on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball:

The women’s basketball team will look to remain undefeated when they travel to John Wood Community College to play the Trail Blazers on Friday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.