Entertainment Gallery: Students enjoyed karaoke and popcorn before finals week December 7, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Students Vee and Khalen sang "Don't Stop Believing" at the Karaoke event. Everyone jumped in and sang along in this iconic song. They showed off they vocal talent. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. 1 of 5 At the Karaoke event that happened on December 3rd, free popcorn was being handed out, so viewers had some food as they watched their fellow students sing for all to hear. The people that were serving the popcorn also motivated people to get up on the stage and sing as well. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. A group of people had gathered to watch students sing at the Karaoke event. The crowd was enthusiastic with every performance that was given. Encouraging every person that got on the stage, inspiring to give their all. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. A duo sang "I Will Always Love You" at the Karaoke event. The duo has a powerful and impressive performance. Everyone in the crowd and at the tables loved this amazing performance. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Students Vee and Khalen sang "Don't Stop Believing" at the Karaoke event. Everyone jumped in and sang along in this iconic song. They showed off they vocal talent. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. A quartet sang "My Girl" at the Karaoke event. This was the last song of the whole event and everyone enjoyed the performance very much. They had fun singing as the crowd had fun listening and singing along. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.