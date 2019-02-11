EntertainmentNews Gallery: Great Books series features Blue Highways February 11, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter '' 1 of 6 An audience began to gather at the CoLab to watch the third part of the mini-lecture series. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Ashley Vasquez, Assistant Professor of Speech, introducing the book for the days lecture, Blue Highways: A Journey into America by: William Least Heat-Moon. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Assistant Professor of Speech Ashley Vasquez, presents William Least Heat-Moon’s Blue Highways: A Journey into America. This is the third out of a six-part mini-lecture series. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. “Blue Highways means backroads”. Ashley Vasquez is giving context for when and where the author, Heat-Moon, was and went in the book. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Ashley Vasquez talks about some of the many interesting people that Heat-Moon interviewed on his trip. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. True to the “said” quotation style, tone, accent and inflection. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''