Sports update

Steven Abramo

Staff reporter

sabramo@jccc.edu

Winter sports on campus are heading down the final stretch of the regular season; meanwhile, spring sports are just getting started. Here’s what you need to know about all the current sports at the college.

Women’s Basketball continues to push forward despite recent skid

Back-to-back losses to Highlands and Kansas City, Kan. marked the team’s third setback in the last four games. Despite the recent struggles, however, the Cavaliers still stand at 23-3 and No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Guard KK Jackson Morris remains a mainstay offensively, averaging 14.6 points per game on 18-of-24 shooting (75 percent) from 3-point range over the past eight outings. Meanwhile, forward Julia Johnson continues to dominate the glass, grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game during that same stretch.

Men’s Basketball rebounds after win streak ends

After seeing their nine-game win streak and 17-game conference win streak end last Saturday to Highlands, the Cavaliers bounced back in a big way on Monday, Feb. 11, defeating Kansas City Kan., 87-52.

Forward David Turner lead the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks on 8-of-10 shooting. Turner is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and three blocks per game in his last seven games. Guard Nick Larkin also contributed in the win, tallying 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. He currently leads the No. 5 ranked Cavaliers in assists (6.5 per game) and steals (1.7).

Softball preps for season opener this week

Ranked No. 11 in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason poll, the softball team kicks off their 2019 campaign at the Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas from Feb. 15-16. The Cavaliers face Ranger College, Vernon College and Blinn College on the first day, and end against Navarro College and Des Moines Area Community College on the 16.

Stellar pitching and timely hitting sparks baseball’s strong start

The Cavaliers went 3-1 during their first road trip of the season against Brookhaven in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 7-8. The team’s starting pitching was dominant throughout the weekend series, thanks to the brilliance of sophomore right-handers Zachary Ebert and Sloan Thomsen.

In the team’s season opening win, Ebert yielded two hits and one run with five strikeouts across six innings of work. Meanwhile, Thomsen tossed a complete game shutout in the fourth game of the series, surrendering only three hits and striking out five hitters.

Sophomore outfielder, Anthony Amicangelo, and sophomore first basemen, Malik Williams, lead the team at the plate. Amicangelo, who missed the entirety of last season due to injury, is hitting .500 with three runs batted in (RBIs) to go along with a .583 on-base percentage. In addition, Williams is hitting .333 and has produced three extra-base-hits as well as three RBIs.