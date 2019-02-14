Gallery: Floriculture students sell Valentine’s flower arrangements

Floriculture students have put together flower arrangements to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the college. The arrangements, sold on the second floor of the Commons building, were available for purchase by students and faculty. Floriculture professor Diana Ryan said, “The money [made during the sale] is used for design shows to go to and the tools that students use in their trade.” Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
A table arranged with Valentine’s Day mailboxes, as well as colorful tulips and roses, drew potential customers to the flower sale. The sale, which has been taking place since Monday, Feb. 11, gave students and faculty a chance to purchase Valentine’s Day bouquets for their loved ones. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
Floriculture staff members arrange bouquets of flowers during the sale. Floriculture professor Diana Ryan said, “[My favorite thing about putting the flower arrangements together] is working with the most beautiful product on the planet.” Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
