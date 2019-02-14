Gallery: Floriculture students sell Valentine’s flower arrangements

A table arranged with Valentine’s Day mailboxes, as well as colorful tulips and roses, drew potential customers to the flower sale. The sale, which has been taking place since Monday, Feb. 11, gave students and faculty a chance to purchase Valentine’s Day bouquets for their loved ones. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
Floriculture staff members arrange bouquets of flowers during the sale. Floriculture professor Diana Ryan said, “[My favorite thing about putting the flower arrangements together] is working with the most beautiful product on the planet.” Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.